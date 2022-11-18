Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Increases By 7.2%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Enphase Energy stock traded up $7.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.92 and its 200 day moving average is $243.22. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.