Short Interest in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Rises By 8.9%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWH shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech Price Performance

Shares of GWH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.25. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ESS Tech news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,342.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,342.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,515.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,013 shares of company stock worth $754,189 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 30.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 405,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.