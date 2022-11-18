Short Interest in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Increases By 8.5%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRGE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
In other news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,599.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
FRGE stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 394,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,903. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
