Short Interest in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Declines By 13.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

GB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 2,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,314. The company has a market capitalization of $736.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.47. Global Blue Group has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 699,183 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.