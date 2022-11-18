Short Interest in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Declines By 13.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 2,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,314. The company has a market capitalization of $736.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.47. Global Blue Group has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
