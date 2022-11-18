Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Rises By 8.5%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X E-commerce ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

EBIZ traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 3,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $32.32.

