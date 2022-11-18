Short Interest in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Decreases By 13.0%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEESGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,500 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 739,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $296,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.9 %

HEES traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 173,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,901. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

