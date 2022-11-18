Short Interest in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Decreases By 13.0%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,500 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 739,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $296,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HEES traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 173,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,901. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

