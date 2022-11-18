Short Interest in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Declines By 8.4%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

