Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Declines By 12.7%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 9,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

IR traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.79. 1,907,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,634. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

