Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rises By 5.1%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,939,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.51. 226,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.