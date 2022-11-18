SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 5,464 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $72,070.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 85.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 921,670 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 118.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 395,658 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 225.6% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 404,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 220,423 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SI-BONE

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.