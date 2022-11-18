SI-BONE’s (SIBN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

SI-BONE Stock Down 3.1 %

SIBN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,109. The company has a market cap of $420.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.13. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,137.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,137.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,966 shares of company stock worth $278,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,163,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Articles

