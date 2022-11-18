Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $122.01 million and $2.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,653.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00376748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00116964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00795069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00626149 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00237735 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,545,412,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

