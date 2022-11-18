Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE – Get Rating) fell 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.11. 5,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 189,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Sibling Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Sibling Group

(Get Rating)

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.