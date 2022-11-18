Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given New €94.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from €90.00 ($92.78) to €94.00 ($96.91) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($164.95) to €145.00 ($149.48) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.33. 279,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

