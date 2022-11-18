Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.77-$9.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($97.94) to €90.00 ($92.78) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($164.95) to €145.00 ($149.48) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

SIEGY stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 279,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,851. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

