Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 13,606 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.