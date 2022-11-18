Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,428,000 after purchasing an additional 158,565 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $182.54 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $237.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average of $179.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

