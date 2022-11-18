Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.72 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after buying an additional 424,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

