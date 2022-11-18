Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,914 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $46.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

