Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 303 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,533,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,035,948 shares of company stock worth $31,246,546. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $379.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.