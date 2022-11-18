Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,768 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

