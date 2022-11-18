Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of KMB opened at $128.87 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

