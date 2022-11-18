Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.