Sigma Planning Corp Sells 17,617 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,617 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $53.33.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
