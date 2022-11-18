Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Issues Earnings Results

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

SIGY remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Sigyn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -1.23.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines.

