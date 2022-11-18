Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of WAF opened at €77.70 ($80.10) on Monday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($54.64) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($157.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.01.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

