Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Glacier Bancorp accounts for about 0.7% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,429. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

