Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $12.10 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.09. 30,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,631. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.