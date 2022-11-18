Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

NKE stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,374. The company has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $177.75.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.