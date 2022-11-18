SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 3402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$131.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.88.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

