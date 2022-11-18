Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $185.85 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $223.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.83 and its 200 day moving average is $175.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

