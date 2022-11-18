Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,375 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of World Fuel Services worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 16.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 19.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $27.88 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

