Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

