Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Avient Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of AVNT stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $61.46.
Avient Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
