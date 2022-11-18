Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

