Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Associated Banc Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

