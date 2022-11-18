Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New $88,000 Investment in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 190,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

