Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 24,000 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 340,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at $1,866,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

