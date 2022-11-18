Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after buying an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

