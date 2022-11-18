SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.50.

SiTime Price Performance

SITM opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.45. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,026 shares of company stock worth $203,497. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

