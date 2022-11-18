SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SKM stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.49. 25,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

