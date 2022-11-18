SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 26,107 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 26,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $263,158.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,172,976 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.49 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
See Also
