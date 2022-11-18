SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 26,107 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 26,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $263,158.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,172,976 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.49 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

