SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $45.16

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $45.16, but opened at $43.75. SM Energy shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 6,448 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

SM Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

