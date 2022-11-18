Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($16.45) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.63) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.10) to GBX 1,400 ($16.45) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,530 ($17.98) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($16.94) to GBX 1,243 ($14.61) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,408.60 ($16.55).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,058 ($12.43). 1,755,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,159.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,033 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.63.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom bought 332 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($11.87) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($3,940.31). In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,170 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £12,437.10 ($14,614.69). Also, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 332 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($11.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($3,940.31).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

