Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Jerry James Hunter Sells 42,105 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $722,397.41.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,423,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,386,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $54.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Snap by 4,805.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

