Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Jerry James Hunter Sells 64,673 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $722,397.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,872,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,088,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 14th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25.

Snap Trading Down 1.4 %

SNAP opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Snap by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.