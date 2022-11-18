Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Jerry James Hunter Sells 64,673 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $722,397.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,872,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,088,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25.

Snap Trading Down 1.4 %

SNAP opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Snap by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

