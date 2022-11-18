Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk Sells 31,576 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $234.37 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.13 and a 200-day moving average of $215.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 28.2% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

