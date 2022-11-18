Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Shares of SLNO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,725. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.
In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $54,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $54,661.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,140 shares of company stock valued at $94,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
