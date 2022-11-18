Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,725. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $54,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $54,661.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,140 shares of company stock valued at $94,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

About Soleno Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

