Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.83 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2,563.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,952 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,480. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34.

