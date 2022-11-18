Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.