Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3,985.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 829,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after buying an additional 808,710 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $40.09. 50,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge Profile

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.