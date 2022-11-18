Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.3% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,496,000 after purchasing an additional 779,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 700,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,282. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.